ICE Agent Arrested by San Diego Police After Allegedly Assaulting Man in Road-Rage Incident

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was arrested last month by San Diego police after he allegedly assaulted a man following a road-rage incident, according to a police report.

ICE agent Billy Brickett was arrested on May 18 after he is believed to have assaulted Raymond Drayton following a driving dispute in Otay Mesa, according to the report.

Brickett, who could not be reached for comment, also is accused of pointing his gun at Drayton following a scuffle in a shopping center parking lot, the report said.

Drayton told police he drove around Brickett’s purple van because it appeared to be going too slow. The drivers then exchanged words and pulled into a parking lot along Dennery Road, where the two men quarreled before Drayton walked away, the report said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.