LAPD Has Not Taken Basic Measures to Prevent Suicides in Its Jails: Report

The Los Angeles Police Department has not taken basic measures to prevent suicides in its jails, even after more than 100 inmates tried to kill themselves in a five-year span, the department’s inspector general found in a scathing report released Friday.

Two inmates hanged themselves with telephone cords and nearly a dozen attempted to do so before jail officials began to consider installing cordless phones, the report said.

Many cells lack video cameras that could alert jailers to suicide attempts or other problems, according to the report. At police station “holding tanks,” there is no requirement for inmates to be regularly checked on by jail staff. Nor does the department review jail suicides in a meaningful way that could help prevent future deaths, according to the report.

From 2012 to 2016, 19 inmates died in LAPD jails and at least 102 attempted suicide, the report said. Four of the deaths were suicides. About 90,000 people are booked into LAPD jails each year.

