Man Suspected in Fatal Stabbing of His Brother Detained in Lancaster

A 57-year-old man was in custody Friday in connection with the stabbing death of his brother in Lancaster late Thursday night.

Detectives were called to the 43700 block of Ponderosa Street shortly before midnight to investigate an assault call, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated.

They located a man with at least one stab wound to his upper body and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not given the victim’s name but said his brother, Frank Depetro, was arrested and charged in connection with his death, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a release. Inmate records show he was taken into custody just after midnight on Friday.

The motive behind the killing appears to be a personal dispute, investigators said.

He was being interviewed at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and held on $2 million bail, authorities said.

A folding knife was recovered at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No court date had been set in the case.

KTLA’s Erika Martin contributed to this report.