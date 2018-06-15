New Parent Must-Haves With Fridababy Chelsea Hirschhorn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEO and Co-Founder of Fridababy Chelsea Hirschhorn joined us live with new parent must-haves. Chelsea Hirschhorn is shaking up the baby industry with Fridababy, the brand that is changing the game with humor, innovation, and genius gadgets. It provides parents with smart, innovative and simple tools to tackle everyday sticky situations and efficiently care for their babies. Chelsea is pregnant with her third child. She talked about her line and other must-have products for new parents. For more info on Chelsea and Fridababy, you can go to their website. For more info on the other products mentioned in the segment, see the links below.

