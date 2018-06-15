2 Dead in Plane Crash That Sparked Brush Fire Near Hesperia Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were dead after a single-engine plane crashed south of Hesperia Airport Friday afternoon.

The Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft had apparently burst into flames upon impact at 7070 Summit Valley Road and sparked a brush fire in the surrounding vegetation, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and authorities in San Bernardino County. However, the flames were extinguished within an hour after the crash, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

Both victims were found inside the plane and declared deceased at the scene, San Bernardino County fire officials said. Their identities had not been released.

All that was left of the craft were its charred wings and a smudge of debris on the roadway, aerial video showed.

Some of the wreckage struck a vehicle that was heading down Summit Valley Road at the time, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Though the car was damaged, its occupants were not harmed.

Southern California Edison also responded to downed wires in the area, authorities said.

Summit Valley Road south of Los Flores Street would be closed through the night as a result, officials said. Commuters and those heading to the airport were advised to use alternate routes.

The crash site was about a quarter mile south of the airport, said Tony Molinaro, a spokesperson for the FAA.

The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and the Sheriff's Department were responding to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact sheriff's investigators at 760-947-1500.

