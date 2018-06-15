San Bernardino Gas Station Clerk, a Father of 2 Young Children, Fatally Shot in Robbery Attempt; Teen Detained: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A husband and father was left dead after a 17-year-old gunman shot him while attempting to rob the gas station where he worked in San Bernardino on Friday, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 5:40 p.m., as several other people were inside the mini-mart at the World Oil station on the corner of Orange Show Road and E Street, San Bernardino Police Lt. Mike Madden said.

The cashier had complied with robber's orders, backing away from an open cash drawer, but for reasons unknown the teen allegedly opened fire after being in the store for just a minute, the Press-Enterprise reported.

Officers responded after several bystanders reported the incident and found the clerk, a 30-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died, Madden said.

Authorities were not releasing the victim's name Friday night, but said he had two small children at home.

The shooter ran away from the scene south on E Street, and San Bernardino police called in neighboring agencies to assist in their search.

A Colton police officer found a 17-year-old in possession of a shotgun believed to be the one used in the homicide about a quarter mile south of the gas station, on Fairway Drive. The gun's barrel was sawed off, according to the Press-Enterprise.

The officer detained the teen, Madden said. Authorities are not releasing the suspect's identity due to his age.

No further details were available.