Shooting at Funeral in Bay Area Cemetery Leaves 5 Injured: Police

A shooting at a Hayward cemetery as funeral services were in progress left five people injured Thursday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Chapel of the Chimes cemetery shortly after the shooting was reported at 7:04 p.m. and found three people with gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to hospitals. Union City police who responded to the incident declined to release the names, ages, or genders of the wounded.

As police fanned out into the neighborhood to search for a suspect, they found a fourth gunshot victim who had walked away from the scene, said Lt. Steve Mendez, spokesman for the Union City Police Department. A fifth victim had already checked into a hospital.

37.593392 -122.043830