1 Person Fatally Shot as Gunmen Steal Marijuana Plants in Lake Matthews: Sheriff’s Dept.

One person was shot and killed as a group of gunmen stole marijuana plants from a property in the Lake Matthews area on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Perris station responded at 6:50 p.m. to a residential armed robbery with one victim shot in the 20000 block of Santa Rosa Mine Road, a news release stated. Authorities learned that four to six masked gunmen arrived at the residential property, bound several people and shot one of them, according to the statement.

The assailants proceeded to steal numerous grown and harvested marijuana plants before fleeing the area, officials said.

The person who was shot was declared dead at the scene. That individual’s name was being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators from the Perris station and the Sheriff’s Department’s Central Homicide Unit were looking into the case.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Investigator Trudeau at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Rooker at 951-210-1000.