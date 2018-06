Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Witch's Bailee Madison stops by to discuss her latest film, The Strangers: Prey at Night, released on DVD and Blu-Ray this week. With some prodding from entertainment reporter Dayna Devon, Bailee considers a possible career change and taking her relationship with boyfriend Alex Lange to the next level.

Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, June 16, 2018.