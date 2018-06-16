L.A. Man Who Burned Down Burbank Home, Prompting Search, Was Targeting Woman He’d Dated: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Los Angeles man suspected of targeting a woman he had once dated was taken into custody early Saturday morning after intentionally setting fire to a Burbank home, destroying it, and prompting an hourslong overnight search for him, police said.

Gilberto Siose, 50, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and arson of an inhabited dwelling, as well as for an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under the influence.

He's being held on more than $6 million bail in what the Burbank Police Department called a "domestic violence incident."

The situation began to unfold shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, when Burbank police were dispatched to investigate a reported restraining order violation at a house in the 1500 block of North Niagara Street. When they arrived, officers heard shots being fired and saw flames at the residence, according to a news release.

Siose had gone to the house looking for a woman he had previously dated, police said. Armed with a handgun, he forced his way into the home and fired several shots, then set fire to "household combustible," according to an updated police statement. It's not clear if the woman he was seeking was at the house.

Officers were able to evacuate the home and rescue three people, who were uninjured. The victims told police the suspect was still in the area.

Officers aboard an air support helicopter observed him trying to flee, authorities stated. A perimeter was established, and additional resources were dispatched to the scene. A Burbank SWAT team and K-9 officers, with help from both the Glendale and Pasadena police departments, conducted a search of the area.

The suspect was found nearby at 3:15 a.m. in the backyard of a property in the 1400 block of Catalina Street, according to police. He did not comply with officers’ directions; a K-9 was deployed and Siose was taken into custody.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

The Niagara Street home, meanwhile, was destroyed by the fast-moving flames.

Investigators learned that Siose had allegedly assaulted the same woman earlier in the week in Glendale. None of the victims are being identified by police.

Siose was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the apprehension by the K-9, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Detective Bureau at 818-238-3210.