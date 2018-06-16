Lanes Reopen on 91 Freeway in Cerritos After Fiery Big Rig Crash, Fuel Spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All lanes on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos were open late Saturday morning after a fiery crash involving a big rig forced the closure of the westbound lanes earlier in the day.

The fire was reported at 4:15 a.m. on the freeway at Bloomfield Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Initial reports indicated the big rig collided with the center divider. Approximately 120 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the freeway, the CHP stated.

The condition of the driver was not released; however, no injuries were reported.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the fiery wreck.

The eastbound side of the freeway remained open, but the westbound lanes were closed at Bloomfield Avenue for most of the morning, which prompted a SigAlert to be issued. By 11 a.m., all westbound lanes had been reopened, according to a tweet from the CHP.

SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN CERRITOS: WB SR-91 AT BLOOMFIELD AVE - ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) June 16, 2018