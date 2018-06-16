San Diego State Student Alleges Deputy Groped Her and Was Pressured Not to File Complaint: Legal Claim

A former San Diego State student filed a claim against San Diego County this week, alleging that a sheriff’s deputy groped her after a 2012 traffic stop and that detectives investigating the behavior pressured her not to file a formal complaint.

The allegations were lodged against Deputy Richard Fischer, who was arraigned in February on more than a dozen criminal counts after 14 different women accused him of sexual misconduct under color of authority. A legal claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.

The latest allegation brings the number of women who say they were victimized by Fischer to 17. It also contradicts the county’s assertion that officials were never notified of complaints against Fischer until late last year.

Lt. Karen Stubkjaer reiterated the county’s position in a statement on Friday, saying Sheriff Bill Gore opened criminal and administrative investigations late last year — as soon as he learned of accusations against Fischer.

