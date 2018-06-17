Road-Rage Shooting Targeting Family of 3 Leads to Police Pursuit Ending Crash, Arrest of 2 Suspects in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A road-rage incident led to a family of three being fired upon, a short police pursuit that ended with a crash into several parked cars, and the arrest of two of the four involved suspects in South Los Angeles, police said Sunday.

Police were first called about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to the 3900 block of Coco Avenue for a report that shots had been fired into a family’s vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Don Byeon said.

Responding officers found the suspect vehicle several miles away, near 42nd Place and Western Avenue in the Vermont Square area, and began chasing it.

The vehicle soon crashed into several parked cars, and the four people inside fled on foot, Byeon said.

A perimeter was set up and two of them were taken into custody. No description was being offered for the other two, the lieutenant said.

Some kind of road-rage incident prompted the shooting at the family, and the incident may have been gang related, Byeon said.

Witness Kerry Moore said the brief chase reached very high speeds.

"It was going at least 110 to 115 mph," Moore said, adding the car eventually crashed into his neighbor’s and his friend’s cars.

The crash left a pickup truck apparently totaled, video from the scene showed.