El Segundo Police K-9 Missing in Ontario After Possibly Being Spooked by Fireworks Later Found Safe

A police dog that went missing in the Inland Empire on Saturday has been found safe, authorities said.

The El Segundo Police Department stated that its K-9 named Leo escaped from his handler’s home during the afternoon in the area of Vineyard Avenue and Sixth Street in the city of Ontario.

It’s believed that the 8-year-old Belgian Malinois was frightened due to fireworks and jumped over the wall surrounding the property, a news release read.

A citizen found the K-9 and turned him in to a local shelter, Lt. Carlos Mendoza told KTLA on Sunday afternoon.

No other details were released.