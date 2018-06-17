× Man Arrested on Suspicion of Indecent Exposure After Officer Catches Him in Lewd Act at Ventura Bus Stop: Police

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after a Ventura Police Department officer saw him in the act at a bus stop near Main Street and Ventura Avenue on Sunday, authorities said.

Juan Deharo was arrested for the alleged act at 4:41 p.m. when the officer arrived and found him “still involved in the lewd conduct,” according to a Police Department news release.

The officer then detained Deharo and after the arrest he was put in Ventura County Main Jail for the misdemeanor offense.

According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office records, Deharo was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

He is due in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the records.