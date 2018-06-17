Mexico Upsets Germany With 1-0 Win in World Cup Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They played the game on the banks of the Moscow River, but given the noise, the waves of green Mexican national team jerseys and multi-colored sombreros and the loud pre-game rendition of “Cielito Lindo,” Luzhniki Stadium might have well as been Estadio Azteca.

Thursday’s World Cup opener was played in a library compared with the atmosphere at Sunday’s Mexico-Germany game. And the majority of the 75,000-plus fans went home happy with Hirving Lozano’s first-half goal and Guillermo Ochoa’s eight saves in goal giving Mexico a 1-0 victory.

It was a result that made history in more ways than one. Germany, the World Cup champion, had never lost the first match of a title defense while Mexico had never beaten a reigning team.

And when Rafael Marquez came on in the 74th minute he made history too, tying a record by playing in his fifth World Cup.

