Sunday, “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 17th, 2018

Happy Father's Day Sunday! Here are several events Dad might enjoy on his special day! HAPPY FATHER'S DAY 2018!

Free!

Concours d’Elegance Fathers Day Car Show

Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills

rodeodrive-bh.com

Happy Father’s Day for all of the Dad’s who love cars! They’ll have a good time at the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance. What you have at this free event are more than one-hundred breathtaking American and European classics.

An assortment of food and entertainment are part of the 25th anniversary elegant car show extravaganza.

-0-

The Porsche Effect: The Most Comprehensive Gathering of Historic Porsche Cars Ever Assembled Outside of Germany

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

1 323 930 2277

Petersen.org/porscheeffect

If Dad is a Porsche fan, then take him to THE PORSCHE EFFECT at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, where Dad can get lost among the most comprehensive collection of historic Porsche cars ever assembled outside of Germany.

The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections, each contains a combination of automobiles, artifacts, archival material, film footage, and visual reproductions.

-0-

KTLA “Beat the Heat!”

Newly Renovated “The Vault”

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

Ohhh, and that’s not all! There more Porsches to admire among the treasures of THE VAULT at the Petersen Automotive Museum. This exclusive area contains more than 200 vehicles from around the world, in what was once an area prohibited to the public and visitors.

The vehicles in THE VAULT contains iconic and rare cars, motorcycles, and trucks spanning 120 years of automotive history on the largest guided automotive tour in the United States.

Tour prices start at $20.00.

-0-

Repticon Pasadena Reptile & Exotic Animal Show

Pasadena Convention Center

300 East Green Street

Pasadena

repticon.com

Does Dad dig reptiles? Then, take to him to Pasadena for the Repticon Pasadena Reptile & Exotic Animal Show. The Pasadena Convention has been invaded by reptiles, reptile suppliers, reptile merchandise, and reptile seminars to teach the proper care and feeding of these creeping and crawling critters.

-0-

Dino Summer

Discovery Cube LA

11800 Foothill Boulevard

Los Angeles

818 686 2823

la.discoverycube.org

Dino Summer

Discovery Cube OC

2500 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 542 2823

oc.discoverycube.org

While we’re on the subject of reptiles, we can enter a lost world of prehistoric creatures from land and sea as Discovery Cube presents a DINO SUMMER! Walk among huge animatronic dinosaurs; become a paleontologist and excavate fossils; join a “Discovering Dinosaurs” stage show; spend the night at the Cube during a Dino Sleepover and experience one of the Dinosaur themed summer camps.

Take a look at the schedule of events for the Discovery Cube LA at la.discoverycube.org and for the Discovery Cube OC, there’s the website oc.discoverycube.org

-0-

Father’s Day Crawfish Boil

Darrow’s New Orleans Grill

21720 South Avalon Boulevard, #102

Carson

http://www.darrownewsorleansgrill.com

Mud Bugs are the stars of the Father’s Day menu at the annual Father’s Day Crawfish Boil at Darrow’s New Orleans Grill in Carson.

If you’re not sure of the proper crawfish consuming technique, don’t worry. Staff at Darrow’s will be glad to teach Dad and the entire family proper Crawfish eating etiquette.

-0-

-0-

-0-0-0-