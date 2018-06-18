× 2 Men Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder in Beating at Riverside Park

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a beating at a park in Riverside, authorities announced on Monday.

Hector Carrillo Murillo, 26, and Danny Fernando Flores, 34, allegedly attacked and seriously injured an individual at Myra Linn Park on June 6.

Several individuals gathered at the park at 4540 Meredith Street that night and into the early morning hours when the altercation happened, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with severe head injuries at around 7 a.m., prompting an investigation by police, the agency said.

Officers took Murillo into custody on June 7 and arrested Flores on June 15.

In addition to suspicion of attempted murder, Flores was booked into Robert Presley Detention Center for violation of post-release community supervision, the Police Department said.

Both suspects lived in Riverside, according to the agency.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Karla Beler at 951-353-7138 or kbeler@riversideca.gov or Detective Adrian Tillett at 951-353-7105 or atillett@riversideca.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department mobile app with the reference incident number P18105354.