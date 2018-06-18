2 People Shot Dead Inside Corona Home; No Outstanding Suspect: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Corona Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Someone called police to report that shots were fired inside a residence in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street just before 3:30 p.m., the Corona Police Department said in a news release.

Both the victims discovered there were men, officials said.

Seven to nine other people who were inside the house at the time were cleared, said Corona Police Lt. Paul Mercado.

No suspects were outstanding, the lieutenant said.

Homicide investigators were handling the case, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Mark DeRuyter at 951-279-3574

KTLA's Nidia Becerra and Erika Martin contributed to this report.

Please be advised: There is currently police activity on the 400 block of Roosevelt Street at the intersection of Cresta Road. Please avoid the area. For media inquiries, please contact Lt. Mercado at 951-736-2345. — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) June 18, 2018