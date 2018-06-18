27-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 365 Days in Jail, 3 Years Probation After Fatally Shooting His Friend in Norwalk

A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty on Monday to fatally shooting his friend while showing him a rifle in Norwalk earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

David Kirk Vergara has been convicted of one felony count of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail and three years of formal probation, the DA’s office said.

The deadly shooting happened on Jan. 28., when Vergara was hanging out with his friend David Bernal at a home in Norwalk, prosecutors said. They were in the backyard when he started showing Bernal a rifle, authorities said.

While showing the rifle, Vergara pulled the gun’s trigger and shot him, prosecutors said. Law enforcement officials said the shot was fired at about 4:26 a.m. and coroner’s records show Bernal was pronounced dead at 4:29 a.m., the Los Angeles Times reported.

Both men were drunk at the time of the shooting, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Rodney Moore told the Times.

Bernal died at the scene and Vergara was arrested soon after authorities were called.

No further information was released by the DA’s office.