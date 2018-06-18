Crash, Broken Water Main Blamed for Sinkhole in Front of Downey Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews are working to fix a sinkhole that opened up following a crash in front of a Downey home Saturday night.

The crash occurred about 10:15 p.m. when an SUV struck a power pole and sheared a fire hydrant on Rives Avenue near Brunache Street.

Authorities later said the driver had swerved to avoid another vehicle and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Video from the scene showed part of the pole, which had been broken in two, was suspended by power lines above the street.

Power to the area was knocked out following the crash and water had flooded a portion of Rives Avenue.

Somehow, a water main also ruptured prompting a sinkhole to open up in the street, nearly swallowing the SUV.

Aerial video taken Sunday showed the sinkhole had spread to the front yard of a nearby home, causing part of the driveway to collapse.

When it was finished, the sinkhole had grown to about 27 feet by 25 feet, a spokesperson for Williams Construction said.

The spokesperson said the company will be the ones repairing the 8-inch water main pipe and then filling the hole.

"If somebody was parked in their driveway, their car would’ve totally sank down," area resident Carolyn Saucedo told KTLA.

Public Works crews had to use pumps and construction vehicles to remove the water from inside the sinkhole.

Power was restored to the area about 6 p.m. Sunday, a Southern California Edison spokesperson said.

Nearly 500 customers were impacted by the outage.



