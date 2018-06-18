× L.A. Mayor’s Office Won’t Talk About ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Among Garcetti Staff

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti moved quickly to address sexual harassment at City Hall after allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein last fall sparked nationwide outrage over unwanted behavior in the workplace.

Garcetti ordered new reporting protocols, unveiled a city website for workers to lodge allegations and hosted a panel at the mayor’s official residence on sexual harassment and assault.

At the same time, officials have provided no details about instances of “inappropriate behavior” reported by staff members in Garcetti’s office since he was elected in 2013.

The Times first asked mayoral spokesman Alex Comisar in January if any staffers working in Garcetti’s office have complained to supervisors about sexual harassment, harassment or hostility.

