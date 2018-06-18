New L.A. Times Owner Names Veteran Journalist Norman Pearlstine as Executive Editor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norman Pearlstine, who has spent 50 years in journalism helping shape some of the nation’s most prominent publications — including Time Inc. magazines, Bloomberg News, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal — on Monday was named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times.

It was the first major move by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who completed his $500-million purchase of The Times, San Diego Union-Tribune, Spanish-language Hoy and several community papers from Chicago newspaper company Tronc.

During the last two months, Pearlstine, 75, has served as an advisor to Soon-Shiong, charged with creating a transition plan. He will now help execute that plan.

“Not only does he have amazing experience with the full knowledge of how a newsroom runs — but he’s amazingly modern and forward-looking,” Soon-Shiong said. “There’s no agenda, other than to make this the best journalistic institution. We’re lucky to be able to capture him.”

