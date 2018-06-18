Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Between Buildings in West Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials are investigating the death of a man who was found Monday in between two buildings in West Hollywood.

The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 1100 block of Hacienda Place when authorities received a call about a person who might have fallen out of a window.

The man was found dead in between two buildings in the area and it appeared that he had fallen from a window, Lt. Derrick Alfred said. The window screen to a third floor apartment was broken, video from the scene showed.

He added that there were signs of some type of struggle or scuffle, but investigators are looking into what happened.

"We're not sure if this is an assault, an intentional act or an accident," Alfred said.

He added that the incident may have occurred over night and the body wasn't discovered until Monday morning.

An earlier news release from the Sheriff's Department indicated that the man may have been stabbed, and Alfred said the man had injuries that were possibly consistent with a stabbing "but also could be consistent with hitting a wall."

A resident of one of the buildings told KTLA he heard a loud noise the night before that sounded "like a piece of furniture being dropped."

A later sheriff's news release said officials were not ready to rule the incident a homicide or suicide, but would await the results of the coroner's report and toxicology findings.

No information was released about the victim. Authorities had no information about possible suspects.

Investigators have spoken to several people in the area and are working to piece together what led up to the man ending up in the alley.

Anyone with information about the death can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at 323 890-5500.

Two other men were stabbed in areas patrolled by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed multiple times along the 8800 block of South Hoover Street at a party Sunday night, according to the LATimes.

A 25-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times in North Hollywood near the intersection of West Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue about 3 a.m. Monday, LAPD officials said.