Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times in Long Beach; Gunman Sought

A gunman is being sought in the fatal shooting of a man in Long Beach early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported about 2:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Daisy Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department Lt. Lopez.

Officers arrived to find a Hispanic man down with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, Lopez said.

The unidentified victim, described as being 30 to 35 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe he was living in a small homeless encampment near Daisy Avenue and 17th Street, according to a police news release.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, which appeared to be random; it did not appear to be gang related, Lopez said.

The shooter apparently fled the scene on a bicycle. No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Long Beach Homicide Detectives Mark Mattia or Donald Goodman at 562-570-7244. Additionally, tips can be left anonymously by dialing L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.