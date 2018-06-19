Investigating the Underground Beauty World With Refinery 29’s Lexy Lebsack

Refinery29’s Lexy Lebsack joined us live with a preview of her new series “Shady”, where she traveled the world in search of the global beauty secrets of the trade. What she found was amazing and terrifying at the same time- from the global hair trade to skin trafficking. You can check out SHADY on Refinery29’s YouTube in the coming weeks and don’t forget to subscribe.