La Serna High School Seniors Claim Fraud After Being Left Without Trip to Cancun

Seniors from La Serna High School in Whittier said they arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday for a trip to Cancun only to find out that their flight had been canceled two days prior. The students said they each paid $1,500 to George Barragan and his company named Senior Grad Trips.

Parents and students contacted KTLA after suspecting fraud. The company apologized in a letter to parents and stated that full refunds would be provided within 30 business days.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on June 19, 2018.