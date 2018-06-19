Man Crushed to Death by Mother’s Coffin While Attending Her Funeral in Indonesia

A man died after his mother’s coffin fell from a funeral tower and crushed him during the service, according to the Guardian.

Samen Kondorura, 40, died Friday when pallbearers lost their footing while carrying the coffin up a bamboo ladder.

The group was trying to hoist the coffin onto a lakkian, an ornately carved tower, for traditional funeral rites.

Residents of the northern Indonesian region where Kondorura and his mother, Berta, lived are sent into the afterlife with days of traditional festivities and mourning that include dancing and feasts, always beginning with a ceremonial hoisting of the casket, according to the Washington Post. That’s when things went wrong.

More than 20 pallbearer were manning the coffin at the time, police told the Guardian, but as they were making their way up a ladder, its support shifted and toppled the men to the ground.

“As the mother’s coffin was being raised to the lakkian, suddenly the ladder shifted and collapsed, the coffin fell and hit the victim,” local police official Julianto Sirait told the newspaper.

Onlookers rushed to Kondorura’s aid after the accident but he died later at the hospital, according to NDTV. He had been the last at the ladder and at the bottom of the pile of men, the Post reported.

The family declined to press charges.

