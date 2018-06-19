Newhall Brush Fire Prompts Closure of Sierra Highway

Crews were making good progress against a brush fire in the Newhall area that prompted a road closure on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Sierra Highway between the Calgrove area and Newhall Avenue remained closed as of 3 p.m. due to the firefight, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
A call came in at 12:11 p.m. regarding the fire near North Sierra Highway and the 14 Freeway, the Los Angeles County Fire Department stated.
The fire had burned about 3 1/2 acres and was 10 percent contained, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. The blaze’s forward progress had been stopped, according to another tweet posted at 1:03 p.m.
There were no reports of injuries or structures threatened, officials said.
KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.