Newport Beach Doctor Who Sent ‘Sexually Motivated’ Texts to High School Cheerleaders Is Charged: DA

A doctor in Newport Beach is facing charges after he was accused of sending “sexually motivated” text messages to cheerleaders at a high school where he volunteered, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The DA’s office has not provided a more specific description of those messages or said whether graphic images are involved.

Charged with two misdemeanor counts of child annoyance, 51-year-old David Haller faces a maximum sentence of two years in county jail if convicted.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating to see if there are more victims out there.

According to prosecutors, the doctor was a volunteer with the cheerleading team at the University of California, Irvine. Between October and December of last year, he also volunteered at several events at Newport Harbor High School.

Haller allegedly messaged a cheerleader at the high school in a “sexually motivated and inappropriate manner” on Aug. 30, 2017, prosecutors said. He is accused of messaging another cheerleader at the school in a similarly sexual manner through Snapchat nearly a month later — on Oct. 27, 2017.

After the teenagers contacted police about the messages, the incidents were investigated and Haller was identified as the suspect. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 25.

No further information has been released by the DA’s office but prosecutors are asking anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim to contact the office’s supervising investigator, Paul Carvo, at 714-834-5025.