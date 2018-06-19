Trump Administration Finalizes Rule to Allow for Skimpier Health Insurance Plans

The Trump administration Tuesday advanced its plan to promote the sale of skimpier health insurance, finalizing a new rule that would make it easier for individuals and small businesses to band together to get plans that don’t offer a full set of health benefits.

Administration officials say these so-called association health plans, or AHPs, will provide a more affordable option for Americans who don’t get health coverage through an employer or a government health program such as Medicare or Medicaid.

“AHPs are about more choice, more access and more coverage,” said Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, whose agency issued the regulations. “The president’s decision helps working Americans — and their families — purchase quality, affordable health coverage.”

But President Trump has also made promoting less comprehensive health insurance a central part of his campaign to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.