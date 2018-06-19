Win Rubio’s Tacos for a Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-founder of Rubio’s Coastal Grill Ralph Rubio joined us live with details on how you can win Rubio’s tacos for a whole year. He also talked about the return of the Chimichurri tacos and their TGIF promotion - Every Friday, all Summer long, guests can enjoy the Original Fish Taco Two Taco Plate for just $6 and all beer for $2. Follow Rubio’s Coastal Grill on Instagram (@rubioscoastalgrill) for a chance to win free Rubio’s tacos for a year! You can increase your chances of winning by taking a selfie at Rubio’s and tagging it with #TacoSweeps. The Rubio’s Coastal Grill "#TacoSweeps” ends on July 4. Rubio’s Coastal Grill has locations all over Southern California.