2 Ventura Fisherman Go Missing After Overnight Trip Near Channel Islands, Prompting Coast Guard Search

Update: The two Ventura fisherman returned uninjured to Ventura Marina late Wednesday. Read an updated version of this story here.

Original post: The United States Coast Guard has launched a search for two fisherman from Ventura after they went missing following an overnight trip near the Channel Islands, officials said Wednesday.

A girlfriend of one of the two men, Kevin Thompson and Andy Pilmer, reported them missing to watchstanders at the Los Angeles-Long Beach station after they did not show up for several hours after they were expected to, Coast Guard officials said.

The two men, both 47, left for their trip from the Ventura Marina at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said. They were expected to be back by 6 a.m. on Wednesday but never returned.

The girlfriend reported them missing at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said.

Their boating route included Anacapa Island, Santa Cruz Island and Yellow Banks, according to the Coast Guard. They were reported to be in a white, 20-foot-long center-consoled fishing boat with a blue stripe.

Once the men were reported missing, watchstanders sent a helicopter crew to begin searching.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders at 310-521-3801.