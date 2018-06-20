× California Net Neutrality Bill Being Rewritten After Accusations It Was Watered Down

An Assembly panel decided Wednesday to rewrite a proposed net neutrality bill over the objection of its author, Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who charged that the amendments gutted the bill and were adopted unfairly before he had a chance to testify at a public hearing.

Wiener told the Communications and Conveyance Committee that its changes would allow internet service providers such as AT&T and Comcast leeway to slow down some websites and provide fast lanes to websites that pay more, while charging websites and small businesses access fees.

“The amendments the committee adopted eviscerate the bill. It’s no longer a net neutrality bill,” Wiener told the panel after the approval of amendments submitted by the chairman, Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles).

Santiago said the vote was the start of a conversation.

