Crews Put Out Fire at Abandoned Warehouse in Compton

Authorities extinguished a large blaze that broke out in Compton Wednesday night.

The fire was inside a warehouse at 1105 Alameda St., said the Downey Fire Department, which handles dispatch for the Compton Fire Department.

It was reported just after 9 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Leos.

The warehouse was abandoned, Leos added.

Aerial video showed a multi-level structure that was fully engulfed in flames and no longer had a roof. The structure appeared gutted by 9:40 p.m.

Several engines were on scene, dousing the inferno with hoses from the exterior.

Fire crews appeared to have prevented the flames from spreading to neighboring structures.

The blaze petered out by about 10 p.m.