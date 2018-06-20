Frank Buckley Interviews: Ken Bensinger, Journalist/Author

Ken Bensinger is an award-winning reporter with the BuzzFeed News investigations team. He is the author of “Red Card: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World’s Biggest Sports Scandal.” The book takes readers inside the investigations into the FIFA corruption scandal. It revealed how hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes drove much of the decision-making surrounding the world’s most popular sport including which countries would host the World Cup.

During this podcast (which happened this week as the 2018 World Cup is getting underway), Ken discusses the people at the center of the investigations including the federal agents who relentlessly pursued the corrupt soccer officials and the methods they used to bring them down. He also takes listeners on a journey with those investigators from their early suspicions to the satisfying convictions they secured of more than 40 individuals and corporations.

