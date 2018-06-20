Lyft Begins Offering Free Rides to Cancer Patients in Los Angeles

Those battling cancer in several U.S. cities including Los Angeles will be able to commute to and from treatment free of charge with Lyft, the company said this week.

The ride-hailing app is partnering with the American Cancer Society to operate the program, which is effective in L.A. immediately.

Dan Witzling, executive director of the nonprofit, said in a news release that lack of transportation remains one of the largest roadblocks to those with the disease accessing quality health care.

Cancer patients who need a ride can call 800-227-2345 to coordinate with the American Cancer Society. The organization will then use Lyft Concierge to book a ride.

Those who use the service are advised to call a few days ahead of their appointment, Lyft said. Minors and those who need assistance walking should also be prepared to travel with an adult companion.

Free rides will only be provided to and from cancer-related medical appointments.

After initially launching as a pilot program last year in Las Vegas and Miami, Road to Recovery will now be available in 10 U.S. cities including Atlanta, Cincinnati, Denver, Houston, Philadelphia and St. Louis.

Lyft Los Angeles General Manager Allen Narcisse said the company was happy to “help give patients one less thing to worry about during their journey to recovery.”

For more information or to volunteer to give cancer patients rides, visit the Road to Recovery website. To sign up for Lyft, visit lyft.com.