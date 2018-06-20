Man Dies After Being Found With Gunshot Wounds in Torrance Home Depot Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for the shooter or shooters that fatally shot a man who was found outside a Home Depot in Torrance late Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the home improvement store’s parking lot in the 24400 block of Crenshaw Boulevard regarding a shots fired call about 11:38 p.m., the Torrance Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures, including CPR and a defibrillator, according to the news release.

The unidentified victim was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators are hoping surveillance video of the area will help them identify a suspect or suspects. It was also unclear if they fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Officers are investigating reports of an auto theft at a nearby Norms Restaurants location, but could not confirm if the incidents were related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Police Department at 310-328-3456.