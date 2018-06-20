Police Release Sketch of Intruder Wanted in Pasadena Home Invasion, Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police released a sketch on Wednesday of a man wanted in connection with the stabbing of another man during a home-invasion robbery in Pasadena.

Two suspects are sought in the incident, which occurred at a home in the 1900 block of East Villa Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release.

First responders found the victim "bleeding profusely," authorities said.

A neighbor at the location said he was a man in his 20s, who lives in the home with his fiancee, also in her 20s.

When the couple returned home early Sunday morning, the woman went to bed while the man went to close a side door — and found two men standing there, said the neighbor, who wished to remain unidentified.

"He’s a real nice guy," the neighbor said. "I was really upset that somebody would do that to him.”

The man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on his arm and cuts to his face but has since been released. His arm is bandaged and face is stitched up, “but he’s doing fine considering what happened to him,” the neighbor said.

The intruders were able to make off with some of the couple's personal items before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The intruder depicted in the sketch was described as black, between the ages of 19 and 24, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build and was wearing dark clothing.

A description of the second intruder was not released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pasadena Police Detective Barry Glockson at 626-744-7312.

KTLA's Erika Martin contributed to this report.