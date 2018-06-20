Temperatures are on the rise Wednesday with much of Southern California sitting under an excessive heat warning. Liberte Chan has KTLA’s forecast on June 20, 2018.
Wednesday Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning
-
First Day of Summer Brings Excessive Heat Warning to SoCal Deserts
-
Las Vegas Fire Dept. Shares Photo of Baby Scalded by Water to Warn of Garden Hoses in Summer
-
Pregnant Woman Accuses Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies of Using Excessive Force
-
Tuesday Forecast: Get Ready for the Heat
-
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Clear Skies, Below Average Temps
-
-
Wednesday Forecast: High Surf, Cooler Than Average Temps
-
Wednesday Forecast: Comfortable Near the Coast With Warmer Temps Inland
-
High Levels of Sulfur Dioxide Pose Imminent Risk in Hawaii, Prompting Health Warning
-
Wednesday Forecast: Light Drizzle Before a Weekend Warmup
-
Monday Forecast: Hot, Possible Recored-Breaking Temperatures
-
-
Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Showers Ahead of Weekend Warming
-
Wednesday Forecast: Morning Clouds, Comfortable Afternoon Temperatures
-
Texas Residents Ravaged by Hurricane Harvey Face Risk of Flash Flooding Again