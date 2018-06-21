× California, 9 Other States Plan to Sue Trump Administration for Separating Immigrant Families

California is joining nine other states in filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging its family separation policy for immigrants in the country illegally violates due process, state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Thursday.

The action was proposed a day after Trump signed an executive order requiring families detained under the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration be kept together.

“Children belong with their families, not alone and fearful in metal cages,” Becerra said in a statement. “We are filing this lawsuit because ripping children from their parents is unlawful, wrong and heartless.”

The attorney general said Trump’s executive order is “empty and meaningless” and that many children remained separated from their parents.

