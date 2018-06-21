× First Day of Summer Brings Excessive Heat Warning to SoCal Deserts

Break out the sunscreen. The longest day of the year will be even hotter than usual in Southern California’s deserts, weather officials say.

An excessive heat warning is in effect Thursday and Friday in the deserts of southwestern San Bernardino through the Coachella Valley and eastern San Diego County, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brandt Maxwell.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 102 to 108 degrees Fahrenheit in the high deserts of Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville, while Palm Springs could see highs reaching 114 degrees, Maxwell said.

It’s normal to have a few excessive heat warnings in the area through June, he said.

Very hot weather will develop for inland areas through Friday, especially in the deserts. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, and avoid working outside during the hottest times of day. #cawx #HeatSafety pic.twitter.com/ofxsGuYGKQ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 21, 2018

