Man Shot by Police Responding to Stabbing Call in Porter Ranch Area

A man was hospitalized after being shot by police responding to a domestic disturbance call in the Porter Ranch area Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the 20000 block of Sardinia Way when the call came in just after 10:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.

As the officers were tending to a woman who appeared to have a stab wound they were confronted by a man with a knife, Montgomery said.

The man was asked several times to drop the knife but failed to do so.

“The officers used less lethal munitions,” including a beanbag shotgun and a Taser, but they didn’t stop the man from advancing toward officers, Montgomery said. “That’s when we had our officer-involved shooting,” he said.

The man was struck and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Montgomery said.

The woman who was initially found wounded at the scene was also said to be in stable condition.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect was unknown.

No officers were injured in the incident.