Man Wanted After He Exposed Himself to Employee at La Mirada Nails and Spa: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is wanted after he exposed himself to an employee at La Mirada Nails and Spa and escaped on a bicycle, authorities said on Wednesday night.

The "dangerous suspect" committed the act between 9:30 and 10 p.m. June 5 at the business located at 15029 Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Dangerous suspect exposed himself to an employee at the La Mirada Nails and Spa (Imperial/La Mirada) in #LaMirada on 6/5/18 b/t 9:30-10am. Fled on bicycle. MH/35-40, 510/150, facial hair. Recognize him? Call @NorwalkLASD Det. Bankston. #IndecentExposure pic.twitter.com/hhbex6yLR4 — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) June 21, 2018

The man is described as Hispanic and between the age of 35 and 40 years old.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with facial hair, authorities added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff's Detective Bankston at 562-863-8711.