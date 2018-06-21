Melania Trump Wears Jacket Saying ‘I Really Don’t Care. Do U?’ Before and After Visit to Border Shelter for Immigrant Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First lady Melania Trump took a trip to the US-Mexico border on Thursday to tour an immigrant children's shelter, but her trip is getting attention not only for her action, but also for her wardrobe choice before and after the journey.

As the first lady boarded her plane from Andrews Air Force Base, she wore an olive green jacket. The back of the jacket read: "I really don't care. Do u?" in white graffiti-style lettering. Trump was not wearing the jacket when she landed in McAllen, Texas. She re-donned the jacket and wore it when she deplaned back at Andrews Air Force Base despite the media storm that had erupted over her initial wearing.

The $39 jacket is last season Zara.

The Daily Mail first reported the jacket, which was spotted by the press traveling with the first lady but impossible to read without a long-range camera lens.

The first lady's team insisted that there was no hidden meaning behind the sartorial choice.

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe," East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN in a statement.

Later, President Donald Trump said the jacket's message was a shot at the media.

"'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?' written on the back of Melania's jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!" he tweeted.

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

But Trump's fashion has often played a leading role during her tenure as first lady.

The notoriously private former model is intentional about her wardrobe choices: the instantly-iconic white hat for the French state visit, her white suit at the State of the Union speech and the pussy bow blouse she donned after the "Access Hollywood" tape surfaced all sent a clear message.

When she travels abroad, she's careful to choose outfits that conspicuously reflect the country she is visiting, including a belted jumpsuit in Saudi Arabia, her colorful dresses in France and Italy, and her nod to an Asian influence in Japan, China and South Korea.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video