1 Killed, 3 Wounded When Gunman Opens Fire on Crowd in San Bernardino

One person was killed, and three others were wounded when a gunman opened fire on a crowd that gathered in a San Bernardino strip mall parking lot late Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. when a security guard got into some type of altercation with another man outside King Tut Liquor in the 200 block of Base Line Street, San Bernardino Police Department Lt. Mike Madden said.

It was unclear what prompted the altercation, but a number of people who were in the area began to crowd around and watch, Madden said.

At some point, a vehicle pulled up and someone began firing toward the crowd. “Whether he had an intended target or not we can’t say,” Madden said.

Four people were struck by the gunfire, including one man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the deceased victim as 20-year-old Alize Ross, a resident of Fontana.

Two victims were transported from the parking lot to a local hospital. Authorities later discovered the fourth victim had been taken from the scene to a nearby residence.

Police and fire personnel responded and later transported the person to the hospital.

One of the victims was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Madden said. The other two people were in serious but stable condition, he said.

There was no indication the shooter was involved in the altercation or knew any of the victims.

Neither of the security guard or the other person involved in the initial altercation were wounded in the shooting.

Witnesses only described the gunman’s vehicle as a light-colored — possibly white or silver — vehicle.

Investigators will be looking at surveillance video to help identify a suspect. They are unaware of any possible gang involvement in the shooting, Madden said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective J. Castro at 909-384-5747 or Sgt. Mahan at 909-388-4955.

