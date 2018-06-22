× Authorities Previously Visited Lancaster Home Where 10-Year-Old Boy Died Under Suspicious Circumstances

Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 10-year-old boy at a Lancaster home where both Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and the Department of Children and Family Services had been called out to previously.

After the child’s death, the county removed seven other children from the home.

A source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to discuss it told The Times that authorities had been to the house at least once over child abuse allegations. The source said that the earlier call was about another child in the house and not the boy who died. A relative has also said she called police about abuse allegations in the home several years ago.

Nicole Nishida, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, said only that authorities had contact with the family “prior to this incident” but would not elaborate.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.