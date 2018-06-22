× Caregiver Was Drunk During 2016 Murder-Suicide at Facility for Disabled Adults in Temecula Area: Authorities

A Temecula caregiver who operated a home for severely disabled adults in the Temecula area was drunk when he shot three developmentally disabled men, set the home on fire and then killed himself with the gun, according to investigative documents.

The incident, which also killed a fourth developmentally disabled man, occurred Aug. 29, 2016 at the Renee Jennex small family home in the 4100 block of Cruz Way, authorities previously said.

James Jennex, 50, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.24 that is three times the level a person is believed to be too impaired to drive, according to autopsy reports cited by the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

He also, according to the reports, texted his wife’s friend before the shootings to say “Renee will need some help, sorry to dump this on you. , …You’ve been a good friend. Would have liked one more breakfast.”

Authorities have not released a motive for what happened except the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department previously declared it a possible murder-suicide, according to the Press-Enterprise.

Initially, Cal Fire crews had worked to douse the deadly blaze when Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived and found the remains, according to a previous Sheriff’s Department release.

The discovery of the remains of Jennex, Jared Prudhomme, 26, Milford Battison, 37 and Richard Driskill, 37 resulted in the fire being declared “suspicious.”

The Sheriff’s Department identified the four men in October with the fifth, Miguel Ferreyra, 31, identified later.

A Cal Fire Arson Unit and sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit initially spent five days looking for evidence through debris and ash.

The brother of Prudhomme, Moreno Valley’s Jason Prudhomme, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Renee Jennex Family Home; Renne Jennex, who is the widow of James Jennex; and the estate of James Jennex, according to the Riverside newspaper.

He’s seeking more than $25,000 for burial expenses and general damages, according to the newspaper.

A case-management hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Riverside County Superior Court in French Valley, according to the newspaper.