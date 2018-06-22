Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Terminal Pancreatic Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family, has terminal cancer and has been hospitalized, several outlets reported Friday morning.

The 89-year-old father of Michael Jackson has pancreatic cancer that took a turn for the worse this week, the Daily Mail reported. Family members, including wife Katherine Jackson, finally saw him earlier this week after first being denied access by handlers, the paper said.

“We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick,” Jermaine Jackson told the Mail earlier this week.

Joe Jackson’s cancer is not treatable, according to family sources, TMZ said.

