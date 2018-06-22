× Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting at San Gabriel Valley Construction Site

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of killing a construction worker at a building site in the eastern San Gabriel Valley earlier this week, investigators said Friday.

Perris resident Elias Haro Rodriguez is accused of fatally shooting the victim in front of several other laborers on Monday as they were building a commercial structure on the 14700 block of Nelson Avenue E, on the border of the City of Industry and La Puente, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Rodriguez, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Thursday at a business in Perris, on the 23000 block of Cajalco Road, after being followed from his home by surveilling sheriff’s officials, authorities said.

Investigators did not say what sort of evidence led them to identify him as a suspect. Previously, the suspect had only been described as a man wearing a mask and a hard hat.

Rodriguez was being held on suspicion of murder at the Sam Dimas station on $2 million bail.

No further details were available.

34.035012 -117.969873